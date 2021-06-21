+ taxes & licensing
647-869-6233
190 Millway Ave, Vaughn, ON L4K 3W4
647-869-6233
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
COMPITIVE WARRANTY AND GAP PRICES
>ALL CREDITS APPROVED
>6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS O.A.C
>LOW INTEREST RATES START FROM 4.99 O.A.C
WE ARE CURRENTLY OPERATING BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY. TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR FINANCE APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 4168770607.
2016 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT BLACK ON BLACK/BEIGE WITH 94975 KM
IT HAS FACTORY WARRANTY VALID TILL 165000 KM
VEHICLE OPTIONS
6 Cylinder Diesel Turbo, Automatic Transmission, Panoramic Roof, Air Conditioning, Dual -
AC, AM\FM\CD, Anti-Lock Brakes, Drive Train - All Wheel, 5 Passenger, Leather Interior,
Power Driver and Passenger Seats, Seat Type - Bucket, Heated Seats - All, Air Bag - Single,
Air Bag - Dual, Power Steering, Power Locks, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Traction
Control, Navigational System, Memory Seat, Sirius Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Power Liftgate,
Back-up Camera, HUD Windshield,
((( INCLUDED IN THE PRICE )))
-Safety Check
-Emissions Test
-Carproof Report
-Full Detailing of Vehicle
www.bosauto.ca (APPLY FOR FINANCING ON-LINE)
((( CONTACT US ))) YOU CAN CALL US AT (905)669-9955 OR (647)869-6233 AND BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR WALK INTO OUR SHOWROOM LOCATED AT 190 MILLWAY AVENUE VAUGHAN, ONTARIO L4K3W4.
OUR HOURS OF OPERATION ARE MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-7PM SATURDAY 10AM-6PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR BUSINESS AND WE ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO HELPING YOU FIND YOUR NEXT CAR. SERVING PEOPLE FROM ALL OVER THE GTA AND BEYOND. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
190 Millway Ave, Vaughn, ON L4K 3W4