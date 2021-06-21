Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

94,975 KM

Details Description Features

$47,777

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$47,777

+ taxes & licensing

Bos Auto Corporation

647-869-6233

Contact Seller
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Td6 HSE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Td6 HSE

Location

Bos Auto Corporation

190 Millway Ave, Vaughn, ON L4K 3W4

647-869-6233

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,777

+ taxes & licensing

94,975KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7422521
  • VIN: SALWR2KF7GA549527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black+Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,975 KM

Vehicle Description

COMPITIVE WARRANTY AND GAP PRICES
>ALL CREDITS APPROVED
>6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS O.A.C
>LOW INTEREST RATES START FROM 4.99 O.A.C
WE ARE CURRENTLY OPERATING BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY. TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR FINANCE APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 4168770607.

2016 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT BLACK ON BLACK/BEIGE WITH 94975 KM

IT HAS FACTORY WARRANTY VALID TILL 165000 KM

VEHICLE OPTIONS
6 Cylinder Diesel Turbo, Automatic Transmission, Panoramic Roof, Air Conditioning, Dual -
AC, AM\FM\CD, Anti-Lock Brakes, Drive Train - All Wheel, 5 Passenger, Leather Interior,
Power Driver and Passenger Seats, Seat Type - Bucket, Heated Seats - All, Air Bag - Single,
Air Bag - Dual, Power Steering, Power Locks, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Traction
Control, Navigational System, Memory Seat, Sirius Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Power Liftgate,
Back-up Camera, HUD Windshield,

((( INCLUDED IN THE PRICE )))
-Safety Check
-Emissions Test
-Carproof Report
-Full Detailing of Vehicle
www.bosauto.ca (APPLY FOR FINANCING ON-LINE)
((( CONTACT US ))) YOU CAN CALL US AT (905)669-9955 OR (647)869-6233 AND BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR WALK INTO OUR SHOWROOM LOCATED AT 190 MILLWAY AVENUE VAUGHAN, ONTARIO L4K3W4.
OUR HOURS OF OPERATION ARE MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-7PM SATURDAY 10AM-6PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR BUSINESS AND WE ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO HELPING YOU FIND YOUR NEXT CAR. SERVING PEOPLE FROM ALL OVER THE GTA AND BEYOND. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bos Auto Corporation

2015 Tesla Model S 8...
 0 KM
$53,999 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 4 DR
 173,746 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 67,454 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Bos Auto Corporation

Bos Auto Corporation

Bos Auto Corporation

190 Millway Ave, Vaughn, ON L4K 3W4

Call Dealer

647-869-XXXX

(click to show)

647-869-6233

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory