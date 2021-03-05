Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Audi A4

81,312 KM

Details Description Features

$22,882

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,882

+ taxes & licensing

Bos Auto Corporation

647-869-6233

Contact Seller
2017 Audi A4

2017 Audi A4

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi A4

Location

Bos Auto Corporation

190 Millway Ave, Vaughn, ON L4K 3W4

647-869-6233

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,882

+ taxes & licensing

81,312KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6644501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,312 KM

Vehicle Description

WE OFFER AT HOME TEST DRIVE.

WINTER SPECIAL

>FREE WINTER TIRES

>COMPITIVE WARRANTY AND GAP PRICES

>ALL CREDITS APPROVED

>6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS O.A.C

>LOW INTEREST RATES START FROM 4.99 O.A.C

 

WE ARE CURRENTLY OPERATING BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY. TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR FINANCE APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 4168770607. 

2017 Audi A4 WHITE On BLACK with  81,312 KM

 

FULL OPTIONS : SUPER CLEAN AUDI with 4 Cylinder Gas Turbo, Automatic Transmission, Moon Roof, Independent Climate Control, AM/FM Radio, Drive Train - All Wheel, 5 Passenger, Leather Interior, Power Driver and Passenger Seats, Heated Seats - Driver and Passenger, Air Bag - Dual, Power Steering, Power Locks, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Navigational System, Memory Seat, Sirius Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Back-up Camera.

 

-Safety Check

-Emissions Test

-Carproof Report

-Full Detailing of Vehicle

 

www.bosauto.ca (APPLY FOR FINANCING ON-LINE)

 

((( CONTACT US ))) YOU CAN CALL US AT (905)669-9955 OR (647)869-6233 AND BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR WALK INTO OUR SHOWROOM LOCATED AT 190 MILLWAY AVENUE VAUGHAN, ONTARIO L4K3W4.

 

OUR HOURS OF OPERATION ARE MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-7PM SATURDAY 10AM-6PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR BUSINESS AND WE ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO HELPING YOU FIND YOUR NEXT CAR. SERVING PEOPLE FROM ALL OVER THE GTA AND BEYOND. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Push Button Start
Leather Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bos Auto Corporation

2018 Subaru Impreza
 90,216 KM
$14,882 + tax & lic
2017 Audi A4
 81,312 KM
$22,882 + tax & lic
2016 BMW X3
 94,486 KM
$23,882 + tax & lic

Email Bos Auto Corporation

Bos Auto Corporation

Bos Auto Corporation

190 Millway Ave, Vaughn, ON L4K 3W4

Call Dealer

647-869-XXXX

(click to show)

647-869-6233

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory