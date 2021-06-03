Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 BMW 3 Series

85,342 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Bos Auto Corporation

647-869-6233

Contact Seller
2017 BMW 3 Series

2017 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive

Location

Bos Auto Corporation

190 Millway Ave, Vaughn, ON L4K 3W4

647-869-6233

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

85,342KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7177883
  • VIN: WBA8E5G35HNU42463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,342 KM

Vehicle Description

WE OFFER AT HOME TEST DRIVE.
>COMPITIVE WARRANTY AND GAP PRICES
>ALL CREDITS APPROVED
>6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS O.A.C
>LOW INTEREST RATES START FROM 4.99 O.A.C
WE ARE CURRENTLY OPERATING BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY. TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR FINANCE APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 4168770607.

2017 BMW 320 XI BLACK ON RED WITH 85342 KM

VEHICLE OPTIONS
4 Cylinder Gas Turbo, Automatic Transmission, Moon Roof, Dual - AC, AM\FM\CD, Drive
Train - All Wheel, 5 Passenger, Leather Interior, Power Driver and Passenger Seats, Heated
Seats - Driver and Passenger, Air Bag - Dual, Power Steering, Power Locks, Power
Windows, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Navigational System, On Star, Bluetooth,

((( INCLUDED IN THE PRICE )))
-Safety Check
-Emissions Test
-Carproof Report
-Full Detailing of Vehicle
www.bosauto.ca (APPLY FOR FINANCING ON-LINE)
((( CONTACT US ))) YOU CAN CALL US AT (905)669-9955 OR (647)869-6233 AND BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR WALK INTO OUR SHOWROOM LOCATED AT 190 MILLWAY AVENUE VAUGHAN, ONTARIO L4K3W4.
OUR HOURS OF OPERATION ARE MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-7PM SATURDAY 10AM-6PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR BUSINESS AND WE ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO HELPING YOU FIND YOUR NEXT CAR. SERVING PEOPLE FROM ALL OVER THE GTA AND BEYOND. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bos Auto Corporation

2017 BMW 3 Series 32...
 85,342 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Odyssey T...
 111,657 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i
 51,471 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic

Email Bos Auto Corporation

Bos Auto Corporation

Bos Auto Corporation

190 Millway Ave, Vaughn, ON L4K 3W4

Call Dealer

647-869-XXXX

(click to show)

647-869-6233

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory