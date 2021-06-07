Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

60,062 KM

Details Description Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bos Auto Corporation

647-869-6233

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

Location

Bos Auto Corporation

190 Millway Ave, Vaughn, ON L4K 3W4

647-869-6233

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

60,062KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7315823
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB2HU197912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,062 KM

Vehicle Description

COMPITIVE WARRANTY AND GAP PRICES
>ALL CREDITS APPROVED
>6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS O.A.C
>LOW INTEREST RATES START FROM 4.99 O.A.C
WE ARE CURRENTLY OPERATING BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY. TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR FINANCE APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 4168770607.

2017 MERCEDES-BENZ C 300 4MATIC WHITE ON WHITE WITH 60062 KM ONLY!

VEHICLE OPTIONS
4 Cylinder Gas Turbo, Automatic Transmission, Panoramic Roof, Air Conditioning, AM\FM
\CD, Drive Train - All Wheel, 5 Passenger, Leather Interior, Power Driver and Passenger
Seats, Heated Seats - Driver and Passenger, Air Bag - Dual, Power Steering, Power Locks,
Power Windows, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Navigational System, Memory Seat, Sirius
Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Back-up Camera,

((( INCLUDED IN THE PRICE )))
-Safety Check
-Emissions Test
-Carproof Report
-Full Detailing of Vehicle
www.bosauto.ca (APPLY FOR FINANCING ON-LINE)
((( CONTACT US ))) YOU CAN CALL US AT (905)669-9955 OR (647)869-6233 AND BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR WALK INTO OUR SHOWROOM LOCATED AT 190 MILLWAY AVENUE VAUGHAN, ONTARIO L4K3W4.
OUR HOURS OF OPERATION ARE MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-7PM SATURDAY 10AM-6PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR BUSINESS AND WE ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO HELPING YOU FIND YOUR NEXT CAR. SERVING PEOPLE FROM ALL OVER THE GTA AND BEYOND. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

