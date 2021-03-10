Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz S 550

78,897 KM

$89,992

+ tax & licensing
$89,992

+ taxes & licensing

Bos Auto Corporation

647-869-6233

2017 Mercedes-Benz S 550

2017 Mercedes-Benz S 550

2017 Mercedes-Benz S 550

Bos Auto Corporation

190 Millway Ave, Vaughn, ON L4K 3W4

647-869-6233

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$89,992

+ taxes & licensing

78,897KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6718424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 78,897 KM

Vehicle Description

WE OFFER AT HOME TEST DRIVE.

WINTER SPECIAL

>COMPITIVE WARRANTY AND GAP PRICES

>ALL CREDITS APPROVED

>6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS O.A.C

>LOW INTEREST RATES START FROM 4.99 O.A.C

WE ARE CURRENTLY OPERATING BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY. TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR FINANCE APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 4168770607.

 

2017 MERCEDES-BENZ S550 250 BLACK ON REd WITH 78897KM ONLY!!

 

2017 MERCEDES-BENZ S550 250 BLACK ON REd WITH 78897KM ONLY!!

 

it has, 8 Cylinder Gas Turbo, Automatic Transmission, Convertible, Air Conditioning, AM\FM Radio,

Rear Wheel Drive, 5 Passenger, Leather Interior, Heated Seats - Driver and Passenger, Air

Bag - Dual, Power Steering, Power Locks, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Traction Control,

Navigational System, Memory Seat, Bluetooth, Back-up Camera, HUD Windshield, Sirius

Satellite Radio, MXP, Navigation, Distronic Plus, 360 Degree Rear View Camera,

 

INCLUDED IN THE PRICE

-Safety Check

-Emissions Test

-Carproof Report

-Full Detailing of Vehicle

www.bosauto.ca

CONTACT US: YOU CAN CALL US AT (905)669-9955 OR (647)869-6233 AND BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR WALK INTO OUR SHOWROOM LOCATED AT 190 MILLWAY AVENUE VAUGHAN, ONTARIO L4K3W4.

OUR HOURS OF OPERATION ARE MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-7PM SATURDAY 10AM-6PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR BUSINESS AND WE ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO HELPING YOU FIND YOUR NEXT CAR. SERVING PEOPLE FROM ALL OVER THE GTA AND BEYOND. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio

Bos Auto Corporation

Bos Auto Corporation

190 Millway Ave, Vaughn, ON L4K 3W4

