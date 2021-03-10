2017 Mercedes-Benz S 550

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$89,992 + taxes & licensing
78,897 KM
Used
Good Condition

Listing ID: 6718424

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 78,897 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Traction Control Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Push Button Start Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth GPS Navigation SiriusXM Radio

