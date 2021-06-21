Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Highlander

87,068 KM

Details Description Features

$38,599

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,599

+ taxes & licensing

Bos Auto Corporation

647-869-6233

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Highlander

2018 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Location

Bos Auto Corporation

190 Millway Ave, Vaughn, ON L4K 3W4

647-869-6233

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,599

+ taxes & licensing

87,068KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7500063
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFH2JS889801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,068 KM

Vehicle Description

COMPITIVE WARRANTY AND GAP PRICES
>ALL CREDITS APPROVED
>6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS O.A.C
>LOW INTEREST RATES START FROM 4.99 O.A.C
WE ARE CURRENTLY OPERATING BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY. TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR FINANCE APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 437-982-0997.

2018 Toyota Highlander XLE SILVER ON BLACK WITH 87068 KM

ACCIDENT FREE

ONE OWNER

FULL SERVICE HISTORY IN WOODBRIDGE TOYOTA

*THIS CAR WAS LAST SERVICED ON JULY 23 2021. SERVICE INCLUDED REPLACING FRONT & BACK BREAK PADS & ROTORS, BREAK FLUID CHANGE, OIL CHANGE

VEHICLE OPTIONS
6 Cylinder Gas, Automatic Transmission, Panoramic Roof, Air Conditioning, Dual – AC,
AM\FM\CD, Anti-Lock Brakes, Drive Train – Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, 7 Passenger, Leather Interior, Power
Driver and Passenger Seats, Power Locks, Power Windows, Navigational System, Back-up Camera,

((( INCLUDED IN THE PRICE )))
-Safety Check
-Emissions Test
-Carproof Report
-Full Detailing of Vehicle
www.bosauto.ca (APPLY FOR FINANCING ON-LINE)
((( CONTACT US ))) YOU CAN CALL US AT (905)669-9955 OR (647)869-6233 AND BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR WALK INTO OUR SHOWROOM LOCATED AT 190 MILLWAY AVENUE VAUGHAN, ONTARIO L4K3W4.
OUR HOURS OF OPERATION ARE MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-7PM SATURDAY 10AM-6PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR BUSINESS AND WE ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO HELPING YOU FIND YOUR NEXT CAR. SERVING PEOPLE FROM ALL OVER THE GTA AND BEYOND. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bos Auto Corporation

2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 97,100 KM
$36,999 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 41,979 KM
$55,999 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 62,364 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic

Email Bos Auto Corporation

Bos Auto Corporation

Bos Auto Corporation

190 Millway Ave, Vaughn, ON L4K 3W4

Call Dealer

647-869-XXXX

(click to show)

647-869-6233

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory