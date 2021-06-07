Menu
2006 Toyota Yaris

264,000 KM

Details Description

$3,495

+ tax & licensing
Bentinck Auto Sales

519-507-1471

RS

Location

Bentinck Auto Sales

115 Scott St, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0

519-507-1471

264,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7252994
  • Stock #: O4
  • VIN: JTDJT923865025912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 264,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles come certified and ready to drive. Price does not include HST or licensing. Warranty and financing available. Carfax available on request. Check this great vehicle and lots more out on our website at www.bentinckauto.com.

Bentinck Auto Sales

Bentinck Auto Sales

115 Scott St, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0

519-507-1471

