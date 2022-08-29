Menu
2007 Volkswagen Passat

191,000 KM

Details Description

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bentinck Auto Sales

519-507-1471

Sedan Highline

Sedan Highline

Location

115 Scott St, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0

191,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9118585
  • Stock #: O15
  • VIN: WVWAK73C37P024758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 191,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles come certified and ready to drive. Price does not include HST or licensing. Warranty and financing available. Carfax available on request. Check this great vehicle and lots more out on our website at www.bentinckauto.com

