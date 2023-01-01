$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bentinck Auto Sales
519-507-1471
2008 Dodge Dakota
2008 Dodge Dakota
SLT 4WD Crew Cab 5.3 Ft Box SLT
Location
Bentinck Auto Sales
115 Scott St, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0
519-507-1471
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
200,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10623297
- Stock #: C7
- VIN: 1D7HW38N28S596074
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bentinck Auto Sales
Bentinck Auto Sales
115 Scott St, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0