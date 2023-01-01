Menu
2008 Dodge Dakota

200,000 KM

Details

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Bentinck Auto Sales

519-507-1471

SLT 4WD Crew Cab 5.3 Ft Box SLT

SLT 4WD Crew Cab 5.3 Ft Box SLT

Location

115 Scott St, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10623297
  • Stock #: C7
  • VIN: 1D7HW38N28S596074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

