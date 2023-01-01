Menu
2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse

153,000 KM

$9,995

Bentinck Auto Sales

519-507-1471

GT-P 2dr Spyder Man GT-P

Location

Bentinck Auto Sales

115 Scott St, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0

519-507-1471

153,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10208802
  • Stock #: O19
  • VIN: 4A3AL45T58E601213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles come certified and ready to drive. Price does not include HST or licensing. Warranty and financing available. Carfax available on request. Check this great vehicle and lots more out on our website atwww.bentinckauto.com
All vehicles are the property of 2534553 Ontario Inc. O/A Bentinck Auto Sales in Walkerton, Ontario. Please direct calls to 519-507-1471 or emailbentinckauto@gmail.com

115 Scott St, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0

