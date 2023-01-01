$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bentinck Auto Sales
519-507-1471
2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse
2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse
GT-P 2dr Spyder Man GT-P
Location
Bentinck Auto Sales
115 Scott St, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0
519-507-1471
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
153,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10208802
- Stock #: O19
- VIN: 4A3AL45T58E601213
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Mileage 153,000 KM
Vehicle Description
All vehicles are the property of 2534553 Ontario Inc. O/A Bentinck Auto Sales in Walkerton, Ontario. Please direct calls to 519-507-1471 or emailbentinckauto@gmail.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bentinck Auto Sales
Bentinck Auto Sales
115 Scott St, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0