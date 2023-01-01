$11,995+ tax & licensing
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bentinck Auto Sales
519-507-1471
2011 Volkswagen Golf Wagon
Comfortline 4dr TDI DSG Comfortline
Location
115 Scott St, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0
150,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10428387
- Stock #: O17
- VIN: 3VWPL7AJ2BM679806
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
All vehicles are the property of 2534553 Ontario Inc. O/A Bentinck Auto Sales in Walkerton, Ontario. Please direct calls to 519-507-1471 or emailbentinckauto@gmail.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
115 Scott St, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0