2014 Nissan Altima

$12,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10428381

10428381 Stock #: O12

O12 VIN: 1N4AL3AP0EN251934

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Mileage 150,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.