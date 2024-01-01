Menu
<p>All vehicles come certified and ready to drive. Price does not include HST or licensing. Warranty and financing available. Carfax available on request. Check this great vehicle and lots more out on our website at<a href=http://www.bentinckauto.com rel=nofollow>www.bentinckauto.com</a></p><p></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 72 , 160 , 220 )>All vehicles are the property of 2534553 Ontario Inc. O/A Bentinck Auto Sales in Walkerton, Ontario. Please direct calls to 519-507-1471 or email</span><u>bentinckautogmail.com</u></p>

2015 RAM 1500

259,000 KM

Details Description

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500

ST 4WD Crew Cab 6.4 Ft Box ST

2015 RAM 1500

ST 4WD Crew Cab 6.4 Ft Box ST

Location

Bentinck Auto Sales

115 Scott St, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0

519-507-1471

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
259,000KM
VIN 1C6RR7ST3FS633657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # C8
  • Mileage 259,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles come certified and ready to drive. Price does not include HST or licensing. Warranty and financing available. Carfax available on request. Check this great vehicle and lots more out on our website atwww.bentinckauto.com

All vehicles are the property of 2534553 Ontario Inc. O/A Bentinck Auto Sales in Walkerton, Ontario. Please direct calls to 519-507-1471 or emailbentinckautogmail.com

Bentinck Auto Sales

Bentinck Auto Sales

115 Scott St, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bentinck Auto Sales

519-507-1471

2015 RAM 1500