Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

113,228 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle
13192181

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Legacy Auto Credit

131 Kincardine Hwy, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0

519-507-2277

  1. 1763572592730
  2. 1763572593235
  3. 1763572593771
  4. 1763572594224
  5. 1763572594672
  6. 1763572595105
  7. 1763572595521
  8. 1763572595947
  9. 1763572596347
  10. 1763572596770
  11. 1763572597193
  12. 1763572597639
  13. 1763572598028
  14. 1763572598472
  15. 1763572598937
  16. 1763572599349
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
113,228KM
Good Condition
VIN 3G1BE5SMXHS538659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,228 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Legacy Auto Credit

Used 2025 Nissan Kicks S for sale in Walkerton, ON
2025 Nissan Kicks S 110 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Nissan Kicks S for sale in Walkerton, ON
2025 Nissan Kicks S 110 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Nissan Kicks S for sale in Walkerton, ON
2025 Nissan Kicks S 412 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Legacy Auto Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Legacy Auto Credit

131 Kincardine Hwy, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-507-XXXX

(click to show)

519-507-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Legacy Auto Credit

519-507-2277

2017 Chevrolet Cruze