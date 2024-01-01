$32,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LTZ w/2LZ
Location
Bentinck Auto Sales
115 Scott St, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0
519-507-1471
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
127,000KM
Used
VIN 3GCUKSEC4HG508019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Mileage 127,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500