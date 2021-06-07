Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Civic

90,000 KM

Details Description

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bentinck Auto Sales

519-507-1471

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan LX 4dr CVT LX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan LX 4dr CVT LX

Location

Bentinck Auto Sales

115 Scott St, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0

519-507-1471

  1. 7313963
  2. 7313963
  3. 7313963
  4. 7313963
  5. 7313963
  6. 7313963
  7. 7313963
  8. 7313963
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

90,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7313963
  • Stock #: O24
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F59HH022491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles come certified and ready to drive. Price does not include HST or licensing. Warranty and financing available. Carfax available on request. Check this great vehicle and lots more out on our website at www.bentinckauto.com.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bentinck Auto Sales

2006 Toyota Yaris RS
 264,000 KM
$3,495 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Forte EX
 178,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Rondo EX w/...
 224,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Email Bentinck Auto Sales

Bentinck Auto Sales

Bentinck Auto Sales

115 Scott St, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0

Call Dealer

519-507-XXXX

(click to show)

519-507-1471

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory