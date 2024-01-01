Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>All vehicles come certified and ready to drive. Price does not include HST or licensing. Warranty and financing available. Carfax available on request. Check this great vehicle and lots more out on our website at<a href=http://www.bentinckauto.com rel=nofollow>www.bentinckauto.com</a></p><p></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 72 , 160 , 220 )>All vehicles are the property of 2534553 Ontario Inc. O/A Bentinck Auto Sales in Walkerton, Ontario. Please direct calls to 519-507-1471 or email</span><u>bentinckautogmail.com</u></p>

2017 Hyundai Tucson

148,000 KM

Details Description

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Tucson

GL w/Air Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

GL w/Air Pkg

Location

Bentinck Auto Sales

115 Scott St, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0

519-507-1471

  1. 11679340
  2. 11679340
  3. 11679340
  4. 11679340
  5. 11679340
  6. 11679340
  7. 11679340
  8. 11679340
  9. 11679340
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
148,000KM
VIN KM8J23A42HU562144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # K17
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles come certified and ready to drive. Price does not include HST or licensing. Warranty and financing available. Carfax available on request. Check this great vehicle and lots more out on our website atwww.bentinckauto.com

All vehicles are the property of 2534553 Ontario Inc. O/A Bentinck Auto Sales in Walkerton, Ontario. Please direct calls to 519-507-1471 or emailbentinckautogmail.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bentinck Auto Sales

Used 2014 Kia Rondo EX 4dr Wgn Auto EX for sale in Walkerton, ON
2014 Kia Rondo EX 4dr Wgn Auto EX 179,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Taurus SEL 4dr Sdn SEL AWD for sale in Walkerton, ON
2013 Ford Taurus SEL 4dr Sdn SEL AWD 206,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box for sale in Walkerton, ON
2020 Ford F-150 XLT XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 96,000 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Email Bentinck Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bentinck Auto Sales

Bentinck Auto Sales

115 Scott St, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-507-XXXX

(click to show)

519-507-1471

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bentinck Auto Sales

519-507-1471

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson