All vehicles come certified and ready to drive. Price does not include HST or licensing. Warranty and financing available. Carfax available on request. Check this great vehicle and lots more out on our website at www.bentinckauto.com
All vehicles are the property of 2534553 Ontario Inc. O/A Bentinck Auto Sales in Walkerton, Ontario. Please direct calls to 519-507-1471 or email bentinckauto@gmail.com

2017 Jeep Wrangler

99,000 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4WD 4dr Sahara

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4WD 4dr Sahara

Bentinck Auto Sales

115 Scott St, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0

519-507-1471

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

99,000KM
Used
VIN 1C4BJWEG8HL628591

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

All vehicles come certified and ready to drive. Price does not include HST or licensing. Warranty and financing available. Carfax available on request. Check this great vehicle and lots more out on our website atwww.bentinckauto.com
All vehicles are the property of 2534553 Ontario Inc. O/A Bentinck Auto Sales in Walkerton, Ontario. Please direct calls to 519-507-1471 or emailbentinckauto@gmail.com

Bentinck Auto Sales

Bentinck Auto Sales

115 Scott St, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0

519-507-1471

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bentinck Auto Sales

519-507-1471

2017 Jeep Wrangler