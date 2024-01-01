Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Sonic

155,823 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Sonic

4dr Sdn Auto LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Sonic

4dr Sdn Auto LT

Location

Legacy Auto Credit

131 Kincardine Hwy, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0

519-507-2277

  1. 1721071212
  2. 1721071212
  3. 1721071212
  4. 1721071212
  5. 1721071212
  6. 1721071212
  7. 1721071212
  8. 1721071212
  9. 1721071212
  10. 1721071212
  11. 1721071212
  12. 1721071212
  13. 1721071212
  14. 1721071212
  15. 1721071212
  16. 1721071212
  17. 1721071212
  18. 1721071212
  19. 1721071212
  20. 1721071212
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,823KM
VIN 1G1JD5SH0J4124300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,823 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Legacy Auto Credit

Used 2019 Toyota Corolla SE CVT for sale in Walkerton, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla SE CVT 42,590 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD for sale in Walkerton, ON
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD 100 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross LE FWD for sale in Walkerton, ON
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross LE FWD 100 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Legacy Auto Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Legacy Auto Credit

Legacy Auto Credit

Legacy Auto Credit

131 Kincardine Hwy, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-507-XXXX

(click to show)

519-507-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Legacy Auto Credit

519-507-2277

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Sonic