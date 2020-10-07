2018 Toyota RAV4

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Diameter of tires: 17.0 Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Transmission hill holder Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Driver and passenger heated-cushion Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback Wiper Park Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 988 mm Fuel Capacity: 60 L Front Shoulder Room: 1455 mm Front Head Room: 1012 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Fuel Consumption: City: 10.0 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 944 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Front Hip Room: 1380 mm Front Leg Room: 1081 mm Max cargo capacity: 2080 L Overall Width: 1845 mm Rear Hip Room: 1242 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1407 mm Wheelbase: 2660 mm Curb weight: 1555 kg Lane Departure Warning: Active Gross vehicle weight: 2055 kg Overall Length: 4600 mm Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense P Overall height: 1705 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.