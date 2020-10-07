2018 Toyota RAV4

This Toyota won't be on the lot long! Maximum utility meets passenger comfort in the midsize segment! Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: a roof rack, rear wipers, and 1-touch window functionality. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine. We'd also be happy to help you arrange financing for your vehicle. Stop in and take a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Diameter of tires: 17.0
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Adaptive Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Transmission hill holder
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Wiper Park
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 988 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1455 mm
Front Head Room: 1012 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.0 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 944 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Front Hip Room: 1380 mm
Front Leg Room: 1081 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2080 L
Overall Width: 1845 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1242 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1407 mm
Wheelbase: 2660 mm
Curb weight: 1555 kg
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Gross vehicle weight: 2055 kg
Overall Length: 4600 mm
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense P
Overall height: 1705 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.