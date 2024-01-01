Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Kia Sorento

179,041 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

Location

Legacy Auto Credit

131 Kincardine Hwy, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0

519-507-2277

  1. 1726086622
  2. 1726086622
  3. 1726086622
  4. 1726086622
  5. 1726086622
  6. 1726086622
  7. 1726086622
  8. 1726086622
  9. 1726086622
  10. 1726086622
  11. 1726086622
  12. 1726086622
  13. 1726086622
  14. 1726086622
  15. 1726086622
  16. 1726086622
  17. 1726086622
  18. 1726086488
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
179,041KM
VIN 5XYPGDA3XKG443747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,041 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Legacy Auto Credit

Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 S for sale in Walkerton, ON
2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 84,205 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Sorento LX AWD for sale in Walkerton, ON
2019 Kia Sorento LX AWD 179,041 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport for sale in Walkerton, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport 77,668 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Legacy Auto Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Legacy Auto Credit

Legacy Auto Credit

Legacy Auto Credit

131 Kincardine Hwy, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-507-XXXX

(click to show)

519-507-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Legacy Auto Credit

519-507-2277

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Sorento