Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Toyota Corolla

100,816 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle
12726237

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Legacy Auto Credit

131 Kincardine Hwy, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0

519-507-2277

  1. 1751891857
  2. 1751891857
  3. 1751891857
  4. 1751891857
  5. 1751891857
  6. 1751891857
  7. 1751891857
  8. 1751891857
  9. 1751891857
  10. 1751891857
  11. 1751891857
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
100,816KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE0KC243740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,816 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Legacy Auto Credit

Used 2024 Toyota Corolla L for sale in Walkerton, ON
2024 Toyota Corolla L 13,277 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mitsubishi Mirage ES CVT for sale in Walkerton, ON
2024 Mitsubishi Mirage ES CVT 131 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mitsubishi Mirage ES CVT for sale in Walkerton, ON
2024 Mitsubishi Mirage ES CVT 129 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Legacy Auto Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Legacy Auto Credit

Legacy Auto Credit

Legacy Auto Credit

131 Kincardine Hwy, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-507-XXXX

(click to show)

519-507-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Legacy Auto Credit

519-507-2277

2019 Toyota Corolla