Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Toyota Corolla

122,681 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle
13145839

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Legacy Auto Credit

131 Kincardine Hwy, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0

519-507-2277

  1. 1762354047247
  2. 1762354047729
  3. 1762354048151
  4. 1762354048608
  5. 1762354049048
  6. 1762354049454
  7. 1762354049883
  8. 1762354050288
  9. 1762354050714
  10. 1762354051151
  11. 1762354051599
  12. 1762354052017
  13. 1762354052407
  14. 1762354052829
  15. 1762354053219
  16. 1762354053653
  17. 1762354054092
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,681KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE3KC234871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,681 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Legacy Auto Credit

Used 2019 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Walkerton, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla LE 122,681 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross LE FWD for sale in Walkerton, ON
2026 Toyota Corolla Cross LE FWD 6 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Essential for sale in Walkerton, ON
2022 Hyundai Elantra Essential 73,117 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Legacy Auto Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Legacy Auto Credit

Legacy Auto Credit

Legacy Auto Credit

131 Kincardine Hwy, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-507-XXXX

(click to show)

519-507-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Legacy Auto Credit

519-507-2277

2019 Toyota Corolla