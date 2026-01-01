Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Toyota Yaris

92,191 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota Yaris

LE

Watch This Vehicle
14403181

2019 Toyota Yaris

LE

Location

Legacy Auto Credit

131 Kincardine Hwy, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0

519-507-2277

  1. 1783523148467
  2. 1783523149039
  3. 1783523149556
  4. 1783523150031
  5. 1783523150494
  6. 1783523150939
  7. 1783523151376
  8. 1783523151821
  9. 1783523152263
  10. 1783523152712
  11. 1783523153198
  12. 1783523153632
  13. 1783523154087
  14. 1783523154569
  15. 1783523154996
  16. 1783523155471
  17. 1783523155936
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
92,191KM
Good Condition
VIN VNKKTUD35KA100773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,191 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Legacy Auto Credit

Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Urban for sale in Walkerton, ON
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Urban 99,460 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2026 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD for sale in Walkerton, ON
2026 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 6 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2026 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline for sale in Walkerton, ON
2026 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline 207 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Legacy Auto Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Legacy Auto Credit

Legacy Auto Credit

Legacy Auto Credit

131 Kincardine Hwy, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-507-XXXX

(click to show)

519-507-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Legacy Auto Credit

519-507-2277

2019 Toyota Yaris