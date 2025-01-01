Menu
<p>All vehicles come certified and ready to drive. Price does not include HST or licensing. Warranty and financing available. Carfax available on request. Check this great vehicle and lots more out on our website at<a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer nofollow href=http://www.bentinckauto.com>www.bentinckauto.com</a></p><p></p><p><span style=color:rgb 72 , 160 , 220 >All vehicles are the property of 2534553 Ontario Inc. O/A Bentinck Auto Sales in Walkerton, Ontario. Please direct calls to 519-507-1471 or email</span><a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer nofollow><u>bentinckautogmail.com</u></a></p>

2021 Chevrolet Traverse

218,000 KM

Details Description

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing
12976711

Location

Bentinck Auto Sales

115 Scott St, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0

519-507-1471

Used
218,000KM
VIN 1GNEVHKW7MJ145910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # G9
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles come certified and ready to drive. Price does not include HST or licensing. Warranty and financing available. Carfax available on request. Check this great vehicle and lots more out on our website atwww.bentinckauto.com

All vehicles are the property of 2534553 Ontario Inc. O/A Bentinck Auto Sales in Walkerton, Ontario. Please direct calls to 519-507-1471 or emailbentinckautogmail.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

115 Scott St, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0
519-507-1471

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
