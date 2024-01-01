Menu
2021 Hyundai Sonata

53,037 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Sonata

PREFERRED

2021 Hyundai Sonata

PREFERRED

Location

Legacy Auto Credit

131 Kincardine Hwy, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0

519-507-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,037KM
VIN 5NPEG4JA4MH072652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,037 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Legacy Auto Credit

Legacy Auto Credit

Legacy Auto Credit

131 Kincardine Hwy, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-507-XXXX

519-507-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Legacy Auto Credit

519-507-2277

2021 Hyundai Sonata