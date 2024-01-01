$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Hyundai Sonata
PREFERRED
2021 Hyundai Sonata
PREFERRED
Location
Legacy Auto Credit
131 Kincardine Hwy, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0
519-507-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,037KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5NPEG4JA4MH072652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,037 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Legacy Auto Credit
2016 Honda HR-V 2WD 4dr Man EX 90,136 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 7 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Sonic 4dr Sdn Auto LT 155,823 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Legacy Auto Credit
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Legacy Auto Credit
Legacy Auto Credit
131 Kincardine Hwy, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-507-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Legacy Auto Credit
519-507-2277
2021 Hyundai Sonata