Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Nissan Qashqai

89,194 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Watch This Vehicle
12908576

2023 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Location

Legacy Auto Credit

131 Kincardine Hwy, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0

519-507-2277

  1. 1756298929
  2. 1756298929
  3. 1756298929
  4. 1756298929
  5. 1756298930
  6. 1756298930
  7. 1756298930
  8. 1756298930
  9. 1756298930
  10. 1756298930
  11. 1756298930
  12. 1756298930
  13. 1756298930
  14. 1756298930
  15. 1756298930
  16. 1756298930
  17. 1756298930
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89,194KM
Good Condition
VIN JN1BJ1BWXPW100873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,194 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Legacy Auto Credit

Used 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Preferred for sale in Walkerton, ON
2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Preferred 121,457 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Walkerton, ON
2024 Toyota Corolla LE 11,890 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai KONA PREFERRED SPECIAL EDITION for sale in Walkerton, ON
2022 Hyundai KONA PREFERRED SPECIAL EDITION 84,906 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Legacy Auto Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Legacy Auto Credit

Legacy Auto Credit

Legacy Auto Credit

131 Kincardine Hwy, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-507-XXXX

(click to show)

519-507-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Legacy Auto Credit

519-507-2277

2023 Nissan Qashqai