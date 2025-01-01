$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Kia Seltos
LX
2024 Kia Seltos
LX
Location
Legacy Auto Credit
131 Kincardine Hwy, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0
519-507-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
58,753KM
Good Condition
VIN KNDEPCAA3R7570881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,753 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Legacy Auto Credit
2025 Nissan Kicks S 119 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla LE 122,681 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2026 Toyota Corolla Cross LE FWD 6 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Legacy Auto Credit
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Legacy Auto Credit
Legacy Auto Credit
131 Kincardine Hwy, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-507-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Legacy Auto Credit
519-507-2277
2024 Kia Seltos