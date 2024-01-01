Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Good or Bad Credit? We can Help. Call or Text us Today!</p>

2024 Toyota Corolla

100 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Legacy Auto Credit

131 Kincardine Hwy, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0

519-507-2277

  1. 1716580826
  2. 1716580826
  3. 1716580826
  4. 1716580826
  5. 1716580826
  6. 1716580826
  7. 1716580826
  8. 1716580826
  9. 1716580826
  10. 1716580826
  11. 1716580826
  12. 1716580826
  13. 1716580826
  14. 1716580826
  15. 1716580825
  16. 1716580825
  17. 1716580825
  18. 1716580826
  19. 1716580825
  20. 1716580825
  21. 1716580825
  22. 1716580825
  23. 1716580825
  24. 1716580826
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFB4MDEXRP154695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100 KM

Vehicle Description

Good or Bad Credit? We can Help. Call or Text us Today!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Legacy Auto Credit

Used 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe 4WD 4dr RST for sale in Walkerton, ON
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe 4WD 4dr RST 50,571 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Rio LX for sale in Walkerton, ON
2019 Kia Rio LX 115,970 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Rio 4DR SDN AUTO LX+ for sale in Walkerton, ON
2017 Kia Rio 4DR SDN AUTO LX+ 175,579 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Legacy Auto Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Legacy Auto Credit

Legacy Auto Credit

Legacy Auto Credit

131 Kincardine Hwy, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-507-XXXX

(click to show)

519-507-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Legacy Auto Credit

519-507-2277

Contact Seller
2024 Toyota Corolla