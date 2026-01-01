Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Toyota Corolla

24,704 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle
13470781

2024 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Legacy Auto Credit

131 Kincardine Hwy, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0

519-507-2277

  1. 1768403541218
  2. 1768403541829
  3. 1768403542304
  4. 1768403542831
  5. 1768403543286
  6. 1768403543833
  7. 1768403544327
  8. 1768403544835
  9. 1768403545293
  10. 1768403545760
  11. 1768403546248
  12. 1768403546706
  13. 1768403547223
  14. 1768403547676
  15. 1768403548131
  16. 1768403548613
  17. 1768403549053
  18. 1768403549518
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
24,704KM
Good Condition
VIN 5YFB4MDE8RP154226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,704 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Legacy Auto Credit

Used 2024 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Walkerton, ON
2024 Toyota Corolla LE 30,323 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mitsubishi RVR ES for sale in Walkerton, ON
2020 Mitsubishi RVR ES 152,738 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Nissan Kicks S for sale in Walkerton, ON
2025 Nissan Kicks S 113 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Legacy Auto Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Legacy Auto Credit

Legacy Auto Credit

Legacy Auto Credit

131 Kincardine Hwy, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-507-XXXX

(click to show)

519-507-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Legacy Auto Credit

519-507-2277

2024 Toyota Corolla