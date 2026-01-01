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2024 Toyota Corolla
LE
2024 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Legacy Auto Credit
131 Kincardine Hwy, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0
519-507-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
59,424KM
Good Condition
VIN 5YFB4MDEXRP153644
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,424 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Legacy Auto Credit
Legacy Auto Credit
131 Kincardine Hwy, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0
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Legacy Auto Credit
519-507-2277
2024 Toyota Corolla