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2024 Toyota Corolla

59,424 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Toyota Corolla

LE

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14517595

2024 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Legacy Auto Credit

131 Kincardine Hwy, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0

519-507-2277

  1. 1785329750136
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

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Used
59,424KM
Good Condition
VIN 5YFB4MDEXRP153644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,424 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Legacy Auto Credit

Legacy Auto Credit

131 Kincardine Hwy, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0
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519-507-2277

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519-507-2277

2024 Toyota Corolla