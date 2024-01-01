$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
Hybrid Limited AWD
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
Hybrid Limited AWD
Location
Legacy Auto Credit
131 Kincardine Hwy, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0
519-507-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
26,230KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5TDACAB59RS001376
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 26,230 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Legacy Auto Credit
2016 Toyota Camry LE 130,893 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Explorer XLT 165,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi RVR SE 159,324 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Legacy Auto Credit
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Legacy Auto Credit
Legacy Auto Credit
131 Kincardine Hwy, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-507-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Legacy Auto Credit
519-507-2277
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander