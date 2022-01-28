Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1998 Chevrolet C1500/K1500

314,829 KM

Details Description Features

$1,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
1998 Chevrolet C1500/K1500

1998 Chevrolet C1500/K1500

W/T Bed Liner | Regular Cab | Cloth Upholstery

Watch This Vehicle

1998 Chevrolet C1500/K1500

W/T Bed Liner | Regular Cab | Cloth Upholstery

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 8169517
  2. 8169517
  3. 8169517
  4. 8169517
  5. 8169517
  6. 8169517
  7. 8169517
  8. 8169517
  9. 8169517
  10. 8169517
Contact Seller

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

314,829KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8169517
  • Stock #: N22032A
  • VIN: 1GCEC14W8WZ252715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # N22032A
  • Mileage 314,829 KM

Vehicle Description

This 1998 Chevrolet CK 1500 has a 4.3L Engine, Automatic Transmission and Rear Wheel Drive. This unit is being sold "AS IS." Call to today to book your appointment!

 



This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Tachometer
ABS Brakes
4X2
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

1998 Chevrolet C1500...
 314,829 KM
$1,995 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey R...
 184,000 KM
$10,977 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 83,381 KM
$42,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory