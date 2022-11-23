Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 BMW 328

127,500 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2008 BMW 328

2008 BMW 328

xi LEATHER | AUX | SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION | AWD | COUPE | AS IS

Watch This Vehicle

2008 BMW 328

xi LEATHER | AUX | SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION | AWD | COUPE | AS IS

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 9424767
  2. 9424767
  3. 9424767
  4. 9424767
  5. 9424767
  6. 9424767
  7. 9424767
  8. 9424767
  9. 9424767
  10. 9424767
  11. 9424767
  12. 9424767
  13. 9424767
  14. 9424767
  15. 9424767
  16. 9424767
  17. 9424767
  18. 9424767
  19. 9424767
  20. 9424767
  21. 9424767
  22. 9424767
  23. 9424767
  24. 9424767
  25. 9424767
Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

127,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9424767
  • Stock #: U2210A
  • VIN: WBAWC33518PC87510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 127,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our AS IS lot is the 2008 BMW 3 series 328xi with a 6 speed manual transmission. Beautiful gray colour and interior leather upholstery.



This 2 door AWD coupe seats 4 passengers, has a CD player and an AUX cord for music. Real walnut wood trim, power seats, windows, locks and heated mirrors.



Sport-tuned suspension, comfortable ride and ready for its next owners!



Call and book your appointment today!


 



This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 58,927 KM
$54,977 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 126,044 KM
$12,977 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 25,369 KM
$25,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory