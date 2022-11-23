$6,995+ tax & licensing
519-627-6014
2008 BMW 328
xi LEATHER | AUX | SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION | AWD | COUPE | AS IS
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9424767
- Stock #: U2210A
- VIN: WBAWC33518PC87510
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 127,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Just landed on our AS IS lot is the 2008 BMW 3 series 328xi with a 6 speed manual transmission. Beautiful gray colour and interior leather upholstery.
This 2 door AWD coupe seats 4 passengers, has a CD player and an AUX cord for music. Real walnut wood trim, power seats, windows, locks and heated mirrors.
Sport-tuned suspension, comfortable ride and ready for its next owners!
This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
delivery pending location.
Vehicle Features
