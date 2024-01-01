Menu
<p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>This vehicle is being sold "as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition."</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Financing not available on "as is" units.*</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Our vehicles are <strong>Market Value Priced</strong> which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  </span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Visit us today at <a href=https://www.google.com/maps?cid=12506591035836657031&_ga=2.214553367.1859191745.1592227464-28463263.1591811625>854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON</a> or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.</span></span></p>

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTEK14058Z302231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U2426A
  • Mileage 256,758 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”



Financing not available on “as is” units.*



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2008 GMC Sierra 1500