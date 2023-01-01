Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

263,505 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

CRUISE CONTROL | TRAILERING PACKAGE | CD PLAYER | EXTENDED CAB

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

CRUISE CONTROL | TRAILERING PACKAGE | CD PLAYER | EXTENDED CAB

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 10018143
  2. 10018143
  3. 10018143
  4. 10018143
  5. 10018143
  6. 10018143
  7. 10018143
  8. 10018143
  9. 10018143
  10. 10018143
  11. 10018143
  12. 10018143
  13. 10018143
  14. 10018143
  15. 10018143
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
263,505KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10018143
  • Stock #: 23056C
  • VIN: 1GCEK19CX9Z114521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 263,505 KM

Vehicle Description

Recently added is this 2009 Chevrolet Silverado LT in Graystone Metallic.



Equipped with heated mirrors, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, CD player, cruise control, OnStar, keyless entry, an anti-theft system and a trailering package with brake control.



Call and book your appointment today!


 



This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2022 Chevrolet Blaze...
 12,327 KM
$44,977 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 81,615 KM
$31,977 + tax & lic
2021 Buick Enclave E...
 81,378 KM
$43,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory