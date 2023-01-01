2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$8,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 6 3 , 5 0 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10018143

10018143 Stock #: 23056C

23056C VIN: 1GCEK19CX9Z114521

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bronze

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 263,505 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.