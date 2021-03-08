Menu
2009 Chrysler 300

123,439 KM

$8,977

+ tax & licensing
$8,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2009 Chrysler 300

2009 Chrysler 300

Limited Keyless Entry | Sunroof | Bluetooth

2009 Chrysler 300

Limited Keyless Entry | Sunroof | Bluetooth

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$8,977

+ taxes & licensing

123,439KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6692306
  • Stock #: 20167B
  • VIN: 2C3KA33V19H639967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 20167B
  • Mileage 123,439 KM

Vehicle Description

Steering Wheel Audio Controls * Chrome Accessories * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Compass * Leather Seatings * Automatic Lights * Rear Climate * Sirius XM Radio * AM/FM Radio * CD Player * Power Locks * Navigation * Rear View Camera * Reverse Park Assist * Bluetooth * Climate Control * Traction Control * Power Windows * Keyless Entry * Sunroof * RWD * 3.5 L Engine

 



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Rear Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

