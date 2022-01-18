Menu
2009 Nissan Rogue

171,281 KM

Details Description Features

$2,495

+ tax & licensing
$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

SL Cruise Control | CD Player | Auxiliary Audio Input

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

171,281KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8149081
  • Stock #: U2077A
  • VIN: JN8AS58V59W170994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 171,281 KM

Vehicle Description

* Power Locks * Power Windows * Cruise Control * CD Player * Cloth Upholstery * Air Conditioning * Steering Wheel Audio Controls * Call to book your appointment today!

 



This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Riverview GM

