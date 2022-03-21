Menu
2009 Pontiac Solstice

74,933 KM

Details Description Features

$18,977

+ tax & licensing
$18,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

CONVERTIBLE | LOW KM'S | NO ACCIDENTS | BUCKET SEATS

CONVERTIBLE | LOW KM'S | NO ACCIDENTS | BUCKET SEATS

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,977

+ taxes & licensing

74,933KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8947246
  • Stock #: U2254
  • VIN: 1G2MN35B59Y101603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 74,933 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our used lot is the 2009 Pontiac Solstice Base convertible in RWD with LOW KMS and no accidents reported.



18-inch alloy wheels, a limited-slip rear differential, a tilting steering wheel, OnStar, a trip computer and an audio system with satellite radio, a CD/MP3 player and an auxiliary audio jack.



Power windows, locks, seats and mirrors. OnStar, front bucket seats, keyless entry with 2 remotes.



Call and book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 4.99% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Tachometer
CD Player
5 Speed Automatic

