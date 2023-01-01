$21,977+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Camaro
1LT | COUPE | SUNROOF | LOW KM'S | NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9564346
- Stock #: 23058A
- VIN: 2G1FB1EV6A9224615
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 66,461 KM
Vehicle Description
Attention all car lovers!! Just landed on our lot is the beautiful 2010 Chevy Camaro 1LT in Red Jewel Tintcoat! One owner, LOW Km's and No Accidents.
Enjoy 19-inch wheels, Cloth seats, CD Player, Power Locks, Power Seats, Power Windows, Sunroof, Bluetooth, XM Radio, Remote Start, and more.
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
