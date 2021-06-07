Menu
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

316,235 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT OnStar | Sirius XM Radio | Bluetooth

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT OnStar | Sirius XM Radio | Bluetooth

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

316,235KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7221047
  • Stock #: U1989A
  • VIN: 3GCRKSE30AG179881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U1989A
  • Mileage 316,235 KM

Vehicle Description

OnStar * Sirius XM Radio * Bluetooth * Power Windows * Power Door Locks * Power Outside Mirrors * Heated Mirrors * Stabilitrak Control * 17" Aluminum Wheels * Remote Keyless Entry *Rear Window Defogger * Air Conditioning * Cruise Control * HD Cooling Package * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Steering Wheel Audio Controls * CD/MP3 Player * HD Trailering Equipment * Off-Road Suspension Package

 



This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

