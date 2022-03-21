Menu
2010 Chrysler 300

242,360 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2010 Chrysler 300

2010 Chrysler 300

Touring LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | CLEAN | COLD A/C

2010 Chrysler 300

Touring LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | CLEAN | COLD A/C

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

242,360KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8934622
  Stock #: N22186A
  VIN: 2C3CA5CV8AH117549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 242,360 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our "as is" lot is the 2010 Chrysler 300 Touring in black with beautiful black interior ready for its next owners!



Alloy wheels, power locks, windows and seats. Sunroof and a large touch screen display with a navigation system. Enjoy keyless entry and remote start, cruise control and COLD A/C.



17-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, an eight-way power driver seat, a 60/40-split rear seat and a four-speaker stereo with CD/MP3 player and an auxiliary audio jack.



Call and book your appointment today!


 



This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

