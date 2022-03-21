$4,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014
2010 Chrysler 300
Touring LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | CLEAN | COLD A/C
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
$4,995
- Listing ID: 8934622
- Stock #: N22186A
- VIN: 2C3CA5CV8AH117549
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 242,360 KM
Vehicle Description
Just landed on our "as is" lot is the 2010 Chrysler 300 Touring in black with beautiful black interior ready for its next owners!
Alloy wheels, power locks, windows and seats. Sunroof and a large touch screen display with a navigation system. Enjoy keyless entry and remote start, cruise control and COLD A/C.
17-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, an eight-way power driver seat, a 60/40-split rear seat and a four-speaker stereo with CD/MP3 player and an auxiliary audio jack.
Call and book your appointment today!
This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
delivery pending location.
Vehicle Features
