2010 Dodge Journey

159,150 KM

$7,977

+ tax & licensing
$7,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

R/T NEW TIRES | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER SEATING

2010 Dodge Journey

R/T NEW TIRES | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER SEATING

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$7,977

+ taxes & licensing

159,150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6692333
  • Stock #: 20248A
  • VIN: 3D4PH6FV1AT157797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 20248A
  • Mileage 159,150 KM

Vehicle Description

BRAND NEW TIRES! * CD Player * AM/FM Radio * Heated Seats * Climate Control * Rear Climate * Cruise Control * Traction Control * Leather Seating * Leather Steering Wheel * Steering Wheel Audio Controls * Sirius XM Radio * Bluetooth For Phone * Power Outlet * Power Locks * Power Windows * Third Row Seating * Seats 7 * AWD * 3.5L - 6 Cylinder * MP3 Player

 



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

