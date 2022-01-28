Menu
2010 Ford F-150

184,655 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

Leer Truck Cap | XLT | 4WD | Cruise Control

2010 Ford F-150

Leer Truck Cap | XLT | 4WD | Cruise Control

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

184,655KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8173963
  Stock #: U2139
  VIN: 1FTFW1EV0AFC41431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 184,655 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2010 Ford F-150 is just in! * Power Locks * Power Windows * Cruise Control * Bluetooth * AM/FM Radio * Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column * Cloth Upholstery * Traction Control * SiriusXM Radio * Bucket Seats * Split Bench Seat * Call to book your appointment today!

 



This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

