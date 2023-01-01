Menu
2011 Chevrolet Equinox

239,611 KM

Details

$1,995

+ tax & licensing
$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2LT

2LT

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

239,611KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10205613
  • Stock #: 23136B
  • VIN: 2CNALPEC4B6298307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23136B
  • Mileage 239,611 KM

Vehicle Description

 



This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

2011 Chevrolet Equinox
Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

