2011 Chevrolet Equinox

295,866 KM

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT NO ACCIDENTS | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL | ROOF RACK | CLOTH UPHOLSTERY

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT NO ACCIDENTS | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL | ROOF RACK | CLOTH UPHOLSTERY

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

295,866KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8910331
  • Stock #: N22082B
  • VIN: 2CNALDEC9B6202086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # N22082B
  • Mileage 295,866 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our AS IS lot is the 2011 Chevrolet Equinox in beautiful Mocha Steel Metallic with no accidents reported.



Equipped with heated power windows, roof rack, cruise control, cd player, tilt telescopic steering, remote start and keyless entry. Enjoy Bluetooth, front bucket seats, cloth upholstery and rear tinted windows.



17" alloy wheels, power locks, power windows, seats 5.



Call and book your appointment today!

 



This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

