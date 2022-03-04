$19,977+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014
2011 Ford F-150
SUPER CREW | NEW TIRES | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER | SUNROOF | OFF ROAD PACKAGE
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
$19,977
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8564288
- Stock #: U2124A
- VIN: 1FTFW1ET5BFA88495
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 158,237 KM
Vehicle Description
This truck is CLEAN - leather upholstery throughout, stunning black wheels, running boards, large towing mirrors and a tonneau cover. Everything you'd want loaded in a used truck including a bed liner and a sunroof!
NEW TIRES!!! Power seats, windows and doors. For your comfort, enjoy heated leather front seats. Clean CARFAX, no accidents! a 365-hp twin-turbo V6 with EcoBoost. Antilock disc brakes, stability control, trailer sway control and a full complement of airbags.
Towing package, 18-inch wheels, black-framed headlights and taillights, front bucket seats, a six-way power driver seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, the Sync multifunction voice-command system (includes Bluetooth and an iPod/USB audio interface), a trip computer, a 110-volt power outlet and satellite radio. The FX4 also includes underbody skid plates and retuned springs/shock absorbers.
Call and book your appointment today!
This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
delivery pending location.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.