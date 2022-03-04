Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford F-150

158,237 KM

Details Description Features

$19,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

SUPER CREW | NEW TIRES | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER | SUNROOF | OFF ROAD PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford F-150

SUPER CREW | NEW TIRES | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER | SUNROOF | OFF ROAD PACKAGE

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 8564288
  2. 8564288
  3. 8564288
  4. 8564288
  5. 8564288
  6. 8564288
  7. 8564288
  8. 8564288
  9. 8564288
  10. 8564288
  11. 8564288
  12. 8564288
  13. 8564288
  14. 8564288
  15. 8564288
  16. 8564288
  17. 8564288
  18. 8564288
  19. 8564288
  20. 8564288
  21. 8564288
  22. 8564288
  23. 8564288
  24. 8564288
  25. 8564288
  26. 8564288
  27. 8564288
  28. 8564288
Contact Seller

$19,977

+ taxes & licensing

158,237KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8564288
  • Stock #: U2124A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET5BFA88495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 158,237 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh on the lot, a 2011 Ford F150 FX4 SuperCrew. The FX4 trim is an off-road package, featuring push button 4WD and Ford's all wheel drive system is very user friendly and very capable.

This truck is CLEAN - leather upholstery throughout, stunning black wheels, running boards, large towing mirrors and a tonneau cover. Everything you'd want loaded in a used truck including a bed liner and a sunroof!

NEW TIRES!!! Power seats, windows and doors. For your comfort, enjoy heated leather front seats. Clean CARFAX, no accidents! a 365-hp twin-turbo V6 with EcoBoost. Antilock disc brakes, stability control, trailer sway control and a full complement of airbags.

Towing package, 18-inch wheels, black-framed headlights and taillights, front bucket seats, a six-way power driver seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, the Sync multifunction voice-command system (includes Bluetooth and an iPod/USB audio interface), a trip computer, a 110-volt power outlet and satellite radio. The FX4 also includes underbody skid plates and retuned springs/shock absorbers.

Call and book your appointment today!

 



This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2018 Chevrolet Trave...
 36,159 KM
$36,977 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Rebel ...
 117,545 KM
$37,977 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 12,670 KM
$31,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory