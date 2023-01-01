2011 GMC Terrain

$12,977 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 4 , 1 2 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10457223

10457223 Stock #: 23053B

23053B VIN: 2CTFLTEC8B6374392

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 23053B

Mileage 144,128 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.