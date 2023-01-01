Menu
2011 GMC Terrain

144,128 KM

Details Description Features

$12,977

+ tax & licensing
$12,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2011 GMC Terrain

2011 GMC Terrain

SLE-2 REMOTE START | BLUETOOTH | PIONEER SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED SEATS

2011 GMC Terrain

SLE-2 REMOTE START | BLUETOOTH | PIONEER SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED SEATS

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$12,977

+ taxes & licensing

144,128KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10457223
  • Stock #: 23053B
  • VIN: 2CTFLTEC8B6374392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23053B
  • Mileage 144,128 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived on our pre-owned lot is this 2011 GMC Terrain SLE-2 in Merlot Jewel Metallic!



Equipped with Pioneer Premium syste, bluetooth, keyless entry, remote start, steering wheel audio controls, XM radio, cruise control, heated front seats, roof rack rails, power windows, power locks, automatic climate control, USB outlet, front bucket seats and more!



Call and book your appointment today!


 



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-XXXX

519-627-6014

