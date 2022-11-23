2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT NO ACCIDENTS | THIRD ROW SEATING | STOW AND GO | AUX

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT NO ACCIDENTS | THIRD ROW SEATING | STOW AND GO | AUX

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,977 + taxes & licensing 1 2 6 , 0 4 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9416206

9416206 Stock #: U2147A

U2147A VIN: 2C4RDGBG4CR314792

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U2147A

Mileage 126,044 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.