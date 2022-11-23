$12,977+ tax & licensing
519-627-6014
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE/SXT NO ACCIDENTS | THIRD ROW SEATING | STOW AND GO | AUX
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,977
- Listing ID: 9416206
- Stock #: U2147A
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG4CR314792
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,044 KM
Vehicle Description
Just landed on our used lot is the 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in red with no accidents reported. Very clean and bucket seats for the second row. Bench Stow and Go seating for the third row.
Low KM's for its age, AUX cord and cloth upholstery. Keyless entry with flex fuel. Power windows, locks and seats. Tinted rear windows, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls. XM radio, welcoming cabin, capable handling.
Active front head restraints, driver knee airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, front-seat side airbags, antilock disc brakes, stability control and traction control.
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
