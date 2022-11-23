Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

126,044 KM

Details Description Features

$12,977

+ tax & licensing
$12,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT NO ACCIDENTS | THIRD ROW SEATING | STOW AND GO | AUX

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT NO ACCIDENTS | THIRD ROW SEATING | STOW AND GO | AUX

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,977

+ taxes & licensing

126,044KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9416206
  Stock #: U2147A
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG4CR314792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U2147A
  • Mileage 126,044 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our used lot is the 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in red with no accidents reported. Very clean and bucket seats for the second row. Bench Stow and Go seating for the third row.



Low KM's for its age, AUX cord and cloth upholstery. Keyless entry with flex fuel. Power windows, locks and seats. Tinted rear windows, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls. XM radio, welcoming cabin, capable handling.



Active front head restraints, driver knee airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, front-seat side airbags, antilock disc brakes, stability control and traction control.


 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 4.99% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

