Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Journey

183,055 KM

Details Description Features

$10,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T New Tires | New Front Brakes | Leather Upholstery | AWD | Sunroof | 7-Passenger Seating

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T New Tires | New Front Brakes | Leather Upholstery | AWD | Sunroof | 7-Passenger Seating

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 8165488
  2. 8165488
  3. 8165488
  4. 8165488
  5. 8165488
  6. 8165488
  7. 8165488
  8. 8165488
  9. 8165488
  10. 8165488
  11. 8165488
  12. 8165488
  13. 8165488
  14. 8165488
  15. 8165488
  16. 8165488
  17. 8165488
  18. 8165488
  19. 8165488
  20. 8165488
  21. 8165488
  22. 8165488
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,977

+ taxes & licensing

183,055KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8165488
  • Stock #: U2067A
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG1CT166730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U2067A
  • Mileage 183,055 KM

Vehicle Description

Come and check out this very clean 2012 Dodge Journey with beautiful leather upholstery and tons of room for your next road trip!! * Power Windows * Power Locks * Sunroof * SiriusXM Satellite Radio * CD Player * Rear Folding Bench Seats * Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column * Leather Upholstery * Keyless Entry * Steering Wheel Controls * Trailering Package * Call to book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
Remote Entry
Split Folder Rear Seats
AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 83,000 KM
$42,977 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 100,426 KM
$47,977 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 102,647 KM
$10,477 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory