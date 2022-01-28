$10,977+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014
2012 Dodge Journey
R/T New Tires | New Front Brakes | Leather Upholstery | AWD | Sunroof | 7-Passenger Seating
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8165488
- Stock #: U2067A
- VIN: 3C4PDDFG1CT166730
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 183,055 KM
Vehicle Description
Come and check out this very clean 2012 Dodge Journey with beautiful leather upholstery and tons of room for your next road trip!! * Power Windows * Power Locks * Sunroof * SiriusXM Satellite Radio * CD Player * Rear Folding Bench Seats * Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column * Leather Upholstery * Keyless Entry * Steering Wheel Controls * Trailering Package * Call to book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
